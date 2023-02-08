Kalkaska Schools Superintendent Says Proposed Budget Could Help Hire and Retain Teachers

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a new state budget proposal on Wednesday, and once again there are plans to make big investments in education.

Kalkaska Public Schools Superintendent Rick Heitmeyer says some of the proposed investments could help them hire and retain teachers.

“At Kalkaska we have I would say around 25% of our staff who in the next few years probably could decide that they are going to retire. If they did that there are not a lot of candidates out there right now who can fill those positions,” Heitmeyer admits.

Kalkaska Public Schools has been experiencing a teacher shortage over the past year. Even though they have all their teaching positions filled now, they say an investment in teachers is badly needed.

“The colleges are not graduating nearly as many education majors as they used to so that’s leaving a lot of opening with very few people who are in college right now to fill those openings,” Heitmeyer acknowledges.

A portion of the budget will give $195 million to the MI Future Educator Program which reduces the cost for college students to receive a teaching degree. While Heitmeyer says he isn’t exactly sure what this will look like he says he hopes it will add more teachers to the pipeline.

“We have to wait and find out what everything specifically means, but it sounds like there’s an increase to the foundational allowance for us again. So, that’s going to help us retain teachers,” Heitmeyer states.

Heitmeyer says he is hopeful the investments in education make it to the approved budget because he says it would make a big difference for schools in Northern Michigan.

“I’m glad to see that there’s an overall increase and it will be great to see what the breakdown is. It looks like a good preliminary budget overall,” Heitmeyer says.

This was a part of Governor Whitmer’s proposed budget for 2024, and it still has to be voted on by the legislature before any funding is awarded.