Frederic Woman Arrested for Stealing Money from Family Member, Sending it to Online ‘Boyfriend’

Michigan State Police said Wednesday that a 67-year-old Frederic woman was arrested for stealing money from a vulnerable family member.

Houghton Lake Post troopers said they were contacted in October by Adult Protective Services to investigate Elaine Frances Baldwin for embezzling money from a relative.

They charge that Baldwin used the stolen money to send to an alleged boyfriend she met online. The online boyfriend asked Baldwin to send him money in the form of gift cards and cash to an address in California.

Advertisement

Investigators said Baldwin sent the man about $30,000, and that troopers were able to intercept another payment of $10,000 before it reached the man.

An arrest warrant was issued on Jan. 7, and Baldwin was arraigned Tuesday in the 46th District Court in Crawford County. Her next court date is March 21.