Troopers Arrest Man for Stealing an Entire Cabin

Michigan State Police on Tuesday announced an arrest in a bizarre theft case from 2021.

Houghton Lake Post troopers said that in late fall 2021, a 12x28 cabin located on County Road 571 in Cold Springs Township was stolen. On Feb. 16, 2022, troopers asked the public for help in the case.

Multiple tips came in, and state police said they were able to track the missing cabin to the property of Jeremy James Knoll, 43, of Kalkaska.

Jeremy James Knoll

Troopers said Knoll had attempted to hide the cabin on his property by putting large pieces of sheet metal around the cabin, as well as altering its appearance. Troopers located matching serial numbers from inside the stolen cabin, however.

An arrest warrant was authorized on Dec. 27, 2022, and Knoll was arrested on Jan. 1, 2023. Troopers say there might be more arrests in the case.

Knoll is charged with one count of receiving and concealing stolen property. His next scheduled court appearance is Feb. 27.

The MSP would like to thank the public for their assistance in this case.