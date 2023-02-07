One Man Injured in Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Officer Involved Shooting

The Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department says that a man is out of the hospital and facing multiple federal charges after being shot by the tribal police.

It happened on Saturday evening after the police officers went to an alleged home invasion on the exterior boundaries of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Reservation. Isabella County Dispatch says that they got a call about a male suspect trying to force his way into a house after trespassing earlier in the day.

When the police officers from the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department showed up to the house, the suspect rain away. Police officers followed him to a Belle Tire nearby. They say that the man would not listen to the officers commands, and instead took a handgun out of a bag they were carrying.

Police say the man refused to drop the gun, so a tribal officer shot him.

The man was given immediate medical attention by the officers and transported to a local hospital. He was later released, but is being held on multiple federal charges pending arraignment.

Michigan State Police was contacted to conduct an independent investigation in addition to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

As this remains an on-going investigation, there are no further details available at this time.