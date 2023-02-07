Onaway Man Already in Jail Arrested Again for Criminal Sexual Conduct Against Children

Michigan State Police said Tuesday that an Onaway man currently incarcerated has been arraigned after a new arrest warrant was served to him.

Cody Lee Hoffmeyer, 32, is serving time at the Carson City Correctional Facility for criminal sexual conduct third degree and accosting children for immoral purposes. The new charges are for an alleged sexual assault of a child in 2017, troopers from the Gaylord Post said.

In the new case, the victim came forward and a report was turned over to the Cheboygan County Prosecutor’s Office. The arrest warrant was authorized on Jan. 26.

Advertisement

Hoffmeyer was arraigned in the 89th District Court in Cheboygan County on two counts of criminal sexual conduct first degree (victim under 13), and one count accosting children for immoral purposes.

No bond was set as he is currently incarcerated.