Northern Michigan Sheriff Attends State of The Union Address

A Northern Michigan sheriff will be in attendance at Tuesday night’s State of The Union address.

Mason County Sheriff, Kim Cole was invited to be Republican Congressman John Moolenaar’s special guest this evening. Cole arrived in DC Monday night and has been touring the sights before Tuesday night’s address.

Congressman Molenaar’s office said they invited Sheriff Cole because of his dedication to public service in Mason County. The sheriff said being invited was an unexpected honor.

Advertisement

“It’s an honor to be representing Michigan’s 83 sheriffs and police officers and sheriff’s deputies and troopers from across Michigan to be at this event. It’s an honor to be here. And this is a chance I’ll never get again, I’m sure. And I’m going to enjoy every moment of it,” said Cole.

Sheriff Cole was named ‘Sheriff of The Year’ in 2021, by the Michigan Sheriff’s Association. He was also voted president of the Sheriff’s Association by his fellow sheriffs for 2022 and served as vice-president in 2021.