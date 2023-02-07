Drago Retires from Traverse City Police Department

The Traverse City Police Department just retired one of their police dogs, Drago.

He was a dual purpose K9 trained in narcotics detection and tracking. He started serving the Traverse City community back in 2017. He is loved by the community and got to visit many students at local schools. Due to health issues, Drago’s handler decided it’s time for him to retire.

His handler, Adam Verschaeve, says that kids loved to “approach the car and and see his name on there and ask if he’s in there, if they could see him say hi and pet them. So he’s been quite an addition to the community and everybody knows him better than they know me.”

Drago will be spending his retirement at home with his handler getting to play with his favorite toys, including his orange ball.