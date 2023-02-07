Coast Guard Rescues 14 From Ice Floe Near Saginaw Bay

The U.S. Coast Guard said on Twitter on Monday night that they rescued 14 people who became stranded on an ice floe near Saginaw Bay.

After reports came in of multiple people stuck on an ice floe, the USCG AIRSTA Traverse City, AIRSTA Detroit and STA Saginaw River and local emergency crews were sent to the scene.

There they found 14 people on the floe, and rescue operations began.

Advertisement

An air crew from AIRSTA Detroit and an airboat crew from Huron County began helping people off the ice floe, and the Coast Guard reported that all 14 eventually were rescued safely.

Those rescued were examined by EMS officials. Read the Twitter chain below: