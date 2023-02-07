Cause of Death for Missaukee County Woman Found Dead in Wexford County May Soon Be Revealed

The cause of death of a Missaukee County woman found in Wexford County late last year may soon be revealed.

The body of 26-year-old Laken Clark was discovered on Dec. 14, by a waste disposal worker in Haring Township.

The Wexford County Prosecutor’s office has been waiting on reports to determine what happened to Clark. They received the toxicology reports a few weeks ago and just received the autopsy report last Friday.

The prosecutor’s office said they expect to receive the police reports later this week. They will determine if any charges will be filed related to Clark’s death.