Williams Chevrolet Partners with Salvation Army for February Food Drive

An auto dealership in Traverse City is doing their part to help those in need.

Williams Chevrolet is hosting a food drive in partnership with the Salvation Army.

They’re accepting non-perishable food and hygiene items at their main showroom. Donating items also puts you in a drawing to win a brand new leaf blower.

Williams says they’re proud to be partnering with Salvation Army for the past several years.

“I’m proud of it. I’m proud to help the community and it’s just something that we can give back a little bit,” Andy Wichen, Williams Chevrolet, said. “We have a whole table full of stuff here and we’re doing it for the rest of the month so we expect quite a bit more.”

You can drop off items any time between now and Feb. 28 at noon.

The drawing for the prize will be the same.