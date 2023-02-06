The Most Popular Super Bowl Food in Michigan is ... Pigs in a Blanket

A new study says Michiganders love to chow on pigs in a blanket more than any other food while they watch the Super Bowl.

According to a Google analysis by bid-on-equipment.com, people in Michigan, Georgia and Tennessee are huge pigs in a blanket fans and enjoy that dish the most during the Big Game.

The Super Bowl food that was popular in the most states was buffalo wings, which was named the top food in eight states.

Overall, the top Super Bowl food searches were meatballs, guacamole, chips and salsa, tater tots, chili and buffalo wings.

In drinks, non-alcoholic beverages win the day, with 43% saying they’ll drink this. Beer was the most popular alcohol at 41%, with cocktails (20%) and wine (12%) placing, too. Forty-one percent of people said they’ll drink water.

What's your favorite?




