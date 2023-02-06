Ramsdell Regional Center For The Arts Brings New Exhibit “Journey Of Discovery”

At the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts their latest exhibit ‘Journey of Discovery’ honors the contributions of African Americans in rural Michigan and runs until Feb. 25. Alongside this extensive new exhibit brought to you in part by the Manistee Area Racial Justice & Diversity Initiative, are a number of specialty events which you can see in the graphic below.

Journey of Discovery

For more information on the month-long exhibit or any of the specialty events visit the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts website.