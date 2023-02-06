Project Feed the Kids Plans to Expand This Year

Project Feed the Kids has been suppling families in the Traverse City area with meals for more than three years, and now they’re expanding.

“We had a spot come up. There was an empty spot and we asked our neighbors if they would be so kind to move down. And they love project feed the kids. So they’re like, yeah, anything for the kids,” Tiffany McQueer, the president of Project Feed the Kids, says

They have been packing all their meals out of J and S Hamburg on South Airport, but now they’ll have their own space right next door.

“It works out nicely that we have a place to pack meals and help everyone and have the cooler out front,” McQueer says.

They will also be adding two coolers outside of Grand Traverse County allowing families easy access to meals.

They tell us they “decided to add two more coolers to our fleet this year. We will be going to Benzie and we’ll be going to Buckley at some point this year.”

It will take some time for the coolers to be in place, and they’re still scouting out the best spot.

“The coolers it takes about four to five months,” McQueer explains. “It’s a four to five month process to get them where we need them to be. So that’ll be a little bit still.”

The founders, volunteers and community are excited to see this expansion happen.

“Everything’s positive. Yeah. Everyone. Everyone’s so happy. Everyone’s ready for more coolers and to see the new facility once it opens up,” McQueer says.

They just started accepting donations too to make this expansion possible. Donations can be made through Facebook.

“People can donate by sending checks. We have tons of donation boxes throughout the community. And if they want to stop by, we have boxes here, too,” McQueer tells us.



