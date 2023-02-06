Officer Involved Shooting Leaves One Man Dead in Crawford County

A Michigan State Trooper is on administrative leave today after an officer involved shooting in Crawford County left one man dead over the weekend.

David Alan Stockton, 48, of Tawas was shot and killed Friday night. It took place on I-75, north of the West Federal Highway exit in Beaver Creek Township. Michigan State Police said it happened after a trooper and a cadet were investigating a car that appeared to have driven off the road into a ditch.

Police said the trooper fired his weapon after making contact with Stockton, the driver. The initial investigation said that Stockton appeared to be intoxicated and there was some sort of a fight. The trooper and the cadet were uninjured.

That trooper is currently on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated. Once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the prosecutor for review. Police also said a handgun was recovered from Stockton’s vehicle.