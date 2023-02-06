Kiwanis of Harbor Springs Sponsors ‘My Ascension’ at Lyric Theater

Michael Behrmann, president of Kiwanis Club of Harbor springs joins us on “Tell Me More” Monday, to tell us more about the film and how you can participate.

The award winning movie about a girl’s struggling mental health and recovery will be shown for free on Feb. 8. at 6:30 p.m.

My Ascension chronicles the story of Emma Benoit, a 16-year-old varsity cheerleader from Louisiana, who attempted suicide.

The attempt left Emma paralyzed but propelled her on a mission to use her painful experience to help others find hope, and shine more light on the fact that over 18, young people die each day of suicide in the United States.

Through Emma’s story, we learn first-hand from families, friends, school officials and suicide prevention experts about the devastating effects of suicide and what can be done to prevent it.

Following the film, there will be a panel discussion comprised of mental health professionals from the school and community.

Admission is free, with free drinks, popcorn, and free certificates for Tom’s Mom’s Cookies for each attendee.

To get your tickets ahead of time, go to the Evenbrite platform by searching for “My Ascension Harbor Springs.”

Lyric Theater can be found in downtown Harbor Springs.



