Hanson Hills in Grayling Is Making Tubing More Affordable This Winter

Hanson Hills in Grayling makes it more affordable for you and your family to go tubing this winter.

On Wild Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m., tubing is only $5.00 for three hours.

Hanson Hills says tubing is their most popular attraction, and they want to make it easier for people to enjoy the winter fun.

“Tubing is something everybody can do. You don’t have to have any equipment, basically your hat, gloves, coat and snow pants,” explained Justin Andre, Director of Operations at Hanson Hills. “With our lifts, you sit in a tube, and one of our lift operators will hook the tube up to the lift. You sit in the tube up, roll out at the top, grab your tube and pick the lane you want to go down.”

Last Wednesday was the first Wild Wednesday, and they had 120 tubers come out. Hanson Hills hopes to have more than 200 tubers come out this Wednesday.