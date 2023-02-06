‘Filling Your Bucket’ with Local Inspiration Author Cindy Williams Schrauben

Cindy Williams Schrauben is a local author who has worked kid-centered all the way. She has been advocating for children early on since getting her degree in child psychology and elementary education.

Cindy has worked as a preschool administator, teacher, and assistant director of a children’s museum.

She now travels as a speaker to schools about mental health wellness using the bucket filling concept by Carol McCloud. She also writes books for kids that range from truly serious to seriously silly.

As a life-long educator, inspiring kids has always been her passion. Using the growth mindset principles she writes about, Cindy now encourages other adults (especially writers) to follow their dreams, as well.







