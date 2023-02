Joy Fitzgerald is an author, speaker, and life coach dedicating herself to motivating others.

Joy has had speeches and workshops in more than 20 countries and five continents, with more than 20 years of leadership experience.

Her biggest book is The Journey to Joy: 5 Generations Share Stories Every Woman Needs To Hear & Journal to Joy.

Joy joins us on “Tell me More” Monday to tell us more about her experiences inspiring others.