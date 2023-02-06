Acoustic Taproom says Goodbye to Traverse City After 8 Years

Acoustic Taproom has been in Traverse City for eight years, but they will say their goodbyes come August.

Their lease is up soon and due to the expense, they will not be renewing it.

They still have their old farmhouse location in Interlochen, and are also planning a new location in Kingsley. Even though they would love to stay in Traverse City, they say that they are excited for the new opportunity.

They tell us they’re “a little sad, but also excited for us. And, you know, growth is a really good thing and change is always positive and looking forward to the future and growth. ”

They hope loyal customers come visit them at their new location. They plan to host a going away party in August at their TC Taproom.