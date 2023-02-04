Water Tank in Elberta Causes Flood

The Village of Elberta received a call from a resident on Lincoln Ave around 3pm Saturday after hearing water sounds coming from behind his home.

A water tank is up on a hill between his house and the Elberta United Methodist Church.

The Village of Elberta arrived 30 minutes after the call to start cleaning up and they say there’s a lot of work ahead for them.

The area around is sandy and wet and crews are still working hard to clean it up.

Frankfort United Methodist Church has invited worshippers to attend their church this Sunday while Elberta’s location cleans up.

The home next to the church did flood and will be vacated while that is being cleaned up.