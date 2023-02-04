Two People from Ohio Killed, Four Others Injured, in Mackinac County Car Crash

Mackinac County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently investigating a multiple vehicle crash that left two people dead and four others injured.

It happened early this afternoon on US-2 around 13 miles west of Saint Ignace in Moran township.

A car lost control—crashing into another car.

Advertisement

Two people from Ohio were killed in the accident, and four others were injured and treated at local hospitals.

High wind, blowing snow, and slippery roads are believed to be the cause of the accident.

The names of the deceased are withheld pending family notification.