This Week in Crime: Angry Drunk Man Tries to Kill Husband and Wife, Deputies Say

Every week here on 9and10news.com, we plan to highlight the best good news of the week (here’s our first story!) and also highlight the opposite: crime. The people featured in these crime stories below have been arrested or charged, but they are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Man Arrested for Shooting at Couple, Taking Off Into the Cold

A Rose Lake Township man is in jail after shooting at a couple during an argument. Osceola County deputies say on Monday, Jan. 30, the suspect got violent with a man and his wife after he had been drinking. They say he assaulted the couple, then left and got a handgun, firing a round inside the home.

Chicago Man Pleads Guilty to Stealing $1M from Northern Michigan Tribe

A Chicago man was sentenced to 30 months in prison for his role in a scheme to steal more than $1 million from the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians.

Brigett Urick

2 Garfield Township People Arrested on Multiple Drug Charges, Including Maintaining a Drug House

The Traverse Narcotics Team say they arrested two Garfield Township people on multiple drug charges after getting information from the Grand Traverse County Interdiction Team about ongoing drug activity at their house. Brigett Urick, 51, and her boyfriend, Nicholas Smith, 27, were arrested.

Eric Eugene Tracey

South Boardman Man Charged with Sexual Assault of a Teen

A South Boardman man has been charged for the sexual assault of a teenager. Troopers say Eric Eugene Tracey, 46, was arrested back on Nov. 18, 2022. An investigation started after Children’s Protective Services gave troopers a tip about an alleged sexual assault that happened in April 2020.

Sean James McInnis (current mugshot)

Chippewa Co. Man Found Guilty of Sexual Assault & Child Abuse

A Chippewa County man has been found guilty of sexual assault and child abuse – and this isn’t the first time. Sean James McInnis was found guilty on Friday, Jan. 27 of six felony counts including Criminal Sexual Assault in the 1st Degree, three separate counts of Child Abuse in the 1st Degree, and two counts of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

Eric Jacob Weber from Grawn

Grawn Man Arrested for Multiple Counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct Against Children

Michigan State Police say that 44-year-old Eric Jacob Weber of Grawn was arraigned Thursday on two counts of criminal sexual conduct first degree (victim under 13), and one count of criminal sexual conduct second degree (victim under 13).

Jordan Andrew Slater

Kingsley Man Used Snapchat to Solicit a Minor for Sex

A Kingsley man was arrested after offering to pay a minor for sex on Snapchat. State Police say they got a tip about the incident back in December. The victim said they had met 21-year-old Jordan Andrew Slater in person in October 2022. They say he started messaging them on Snapchat and offering to pay them for sex.

