Tawas Man Killed in Trooper-Involved Shooting in Crawford County

A Tawas man was killed in an trooper-involved shooting in Beaver Creek township in Crawford County.

A Michigan State Police trooper and cadet responded to a vehicle in a ditch on northbound I-75 around 9:00 Friday night.

State Police say the car had been driven off the left side of the freeway and into the ditch.

When they approached the driver – David Stockton – they believed he may have been intoxicated.

State Police say during the interaction, the trooper fired his gun – hitting and killing Stockton.

The trooper and cadet were not injured.

The trooper is on administrative leave as the investigation continues.



