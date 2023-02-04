Tawas Man Killed in Trooper-Involved Shooting in Crawford County

A Tawas man was killed in an trooper-involved shooting in Beaver Creek township in Crawford County.
A Michigan State Police trooper and cadet responded to a vehicle in a ditch on northbound I-75 around 9:00 Friday night.
State Police say the car had been driven off the left side of the freeway and into the ditch.
When they approached the driver – David Stockton – they believed he may have been intoxicated.
State Police say during the interaction, the trooper fired his gun – hitting and killing Stockton.
The trooper and cadet were not injured.
The trooper is on administrative leave as the investigation continues.