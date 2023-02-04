Manistee Man in Custody after Shooting Incident

The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office says a man is in custody in connection to a shooting on Feb. 3.
Around 7:00 Friday night – deputies were called to the 700 block of Piney Road in Manistee Township with reports of a shooting.
The caller said they heard three gunshots near the roadway, and saw a vehicle leaving while another person ran away.
While deputies were on their way to the scene – the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Tribal Police found a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle the caller, and pulled them over.
When police saw the vehicle, a bullet hole was found on one of the door panels.
Deputies at the scene also found three shell casings in the road where the shooting was reported.
A 23-year-old Manistee man was arrested in connection to the incident.
His identity is being withheld pending arraignment.