Manistee Man in Custody after Shooting Incident

The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office says a man is in custody in connection to a shooting on Feb. 3.

Around 7:00 Friday night – deputies were called to the 700 block of Piney Road in Manistee Township with reports of a shooting.

The caller said they heard three gunshots near the roadway, and saw a vehicle leaving while another person ran away.

While deputies were on their way to the scene – the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Tribal Police found a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle the caller, and pulled them over.

When police saw the vehicle, a bullet hole was found on one of the door panels.

Deputies at the scene also found three shell casings in the road where the shooting was reported.

A 23-year-old Manistee man was arrested in connection to the incident.

His identity is being withheld pending arraignment.



