Troopers from the Michigan State Police Mt. Pleasant Post are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teenager.

The teen, 17-year-old Jade Lee Sackett, is 5 feet tall, weights 90 pounds, has blond hair, blue eyes and has tattoos on her left wrist and ankle.

Troopers say Jade was last seen on Jan. 25 in the Lansing or Saginaw areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Mt. Pleasant Post at 989-773-5951.