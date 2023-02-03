The Better Business Bureau Gives Tips On Avoiding Travel Scams

This time of year many Michiganders are looking for ways to take a break from the cold and sometimes dreary winter weather by escaping for a bit of sunshine. Unfortunately, scammers are well aware of our need for a bit of warmth and relaxation and attempt to take advantage of those looking to book their trip.

The BBB suggests to keep the following in mind when booking airline tickets:

Do your research: Look the website up on BBB.org and always confirm all the information provided.

