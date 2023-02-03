Second Angels of Action’s Bike Race Takes Place at St. Ives and Canadian Lakes

The Snow Angel Fat Tire Bike Race is back.

Angel of Action’s Bike Race is taking place at St. Ives and Canadian Lakes Saturday.

This is the second race since starting last year as people in the community wanted to have a fat tire bike race and raise money for a good cause.

Angels of Action Feeds about 1,500 children in Mecosta and Osceola County.

Both beginners and experts are encouraged to participate in the race.

“We have riders as young as 14 and 16 here who are going to be riding one lap and two laps,” Join Thompson, the CEO of Angels of Action, says. “And I think that no matter waht, giving back to the kids, whether it’s here in this community or a community they live in, I think that’s something that everyone can kind of rally behind.”

An after-party will be hosted at St. Ives resort.