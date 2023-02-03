Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge Phasing Out Prox Toll Cards

The Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge will begin to phase out its Prox toll cards starting March 31, and will be replaced with tags.

The changes are part of an ongoing $9.3 million project to modernize toll systems at the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge and the Blue Water Bridge. Based on enthusiastic adoption of the new tags, the International Bridge Administration (IBA) is now beginning to remove obsolete readers from the toll lanes.

Existing Prox card customers are able to keep their accounts, but will need to replace the cards with the new tags. Personal commuter accounts will be accepted for toll payments through the end of the year, but will have to use the “all traffic” lanes after March 31.

Commercial accounts will no longer be able to use Prox commercial cards after March 31. Commercial customers will have to start using a new International Bridge IQ tag, a Blue Water Bridge Edge Pass or ConneXion tag. Blue Water Bridge tags must be added to an IBA account to function correctly. Cash, credit card, Google Pay, and Apply Pay payments will also be accepted at the booth.

Removal of Prox card readers will begin on April 1. Overhead message signs in the toll lanes will notify customers that the lane is open to “all traffic” or “tag only.”

All existing customers have online accounts that can be accessed at tolls.saultbridge.com. The website allows users to manage their toll accounts and provides access instructions and answers to frequently asked questions. On the website, customers can review transactions, make one-time payments or set up automatic payments, request new or replacement tags, cancel tags, generate statements, and more.