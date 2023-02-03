Racers Geared Up for the Legends I-500 Ride

The International 500 snowmobile endurance race is Friday.

Dozens of racers and winners from previous races met in the Soo for the Legends I-500 Ride, Friday morning and went for a ride.

It wasn’t just any ride. They rode 35 miles from the I-500 grounds to Strongs, and then back to the Soo.

While stopped in Strongs for lunch, they held a free-will donation for a Soo area charity to be determined at a later date.

John Wicht, a four time I-500 champion participating in the ride said: “We all have respect for this race and its reputation. How cool is it to be involved with something in its 54th running. I-500 is going strong and, man, we gotta keep it that way.”

The I-500 green flag drops at 10 a.m. Saturday.