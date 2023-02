Organizers and Racers Gearing up for the I-500 Snowmobile Race-7:15

The I-500 snowmobile race is on Saturday in Sault Ste. Marie.

The legendary race is known as the world’s most prestigious and grueling snowmobile race.

Riders battle head-to-head on a one-mile ice track for 500 miles, reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

Nine and Ten’s Meredith St. Henry was live at the race track and down in pit row talking to organizers and racers.

