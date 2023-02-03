Michigan State Police Moving Manistee County Operations to Kaleva

A change of scenery is coming soon to a Northern Michigan MSP Detachment.

The Michigan State Police has been looking to move their Manistee County operations. It’s currently at the Oaks Correctional, but a new location was found in Kaleva at the Maple Grove Township Community Center.

The new detachment is meant to be more public-friendly.

“It’s important for the public to know that we’re there to provide service to them no matter where they live in Manistee County,” F/Lt. Travis House with the Michigan State Police says. “This particular office will make it much easier for us to have the public right into our office to be interviewed regarding something that happened to them.”

MSP is currently working on setting up operations in Kaleva and hope to have it running in the next few months.