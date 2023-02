McCormick’s “Flavor Forecast” is an annual report on the latest culinary trends. With their report, McCormick also announced their inaugural “Flavor of the Year.”

We’re talking to Hadar Cohen Aviram, an executive chef at McCormick, who will be making a few dishes with the inaugural flavor of the year, Vietnamese x Cajun Style Seasoning.

McCormick Is Whipping Up Some Recipes with Their Inaugural Flavor of the Year - Fries