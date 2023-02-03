Kingsley Man Used Snapchat to Solicit a Minor for Sex

A Kingsley man was arrested after offering to pay a minor for sex on Snapchat.

State Police say they got a tip about the incident back in December. The victim said they had met 21-year-old Jordan Andrew Slater in person in October 2022. They say he started messaging them on Snapchat and offering to pay them for sex.

Troopers were able to get ahold of Slater’s phone, and ended up putting out an arrest warrant on Feb. 1. Slater turned himself in and is currently in the Grand Traverse County Jail.

He was formally charged on Thursday for one count Accosting Children for Immoral Purposes. His bond is set at $10,000.