Grawn Man Arrested for Multiple Counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct Against Children

Eric Jacob Weber from Grawn

Michigan State Police say that a 44-year-old Grawn man was arraigned Thursday on two counts of criminal sexual conduct first degree (victim under 13), and one count of criminal sexual conduct second degree (victim under 13).

Troopers say Michigan Children’s Protective Services contacted them about an alleged sexual assault of a child by Eric Jacob Weber.

The victim was interviewed at the Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center, and a possible second victim was identified and also interviewed at the center.

A report was turned over to the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor’s Office, and an arrest warrant was authorized on Jan. 26.

Weber was arraigned Thursday in the 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County. He was given a $10,000 cash surety bond.