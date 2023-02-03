Good News of the Week: Army Ranger Tells Her Amazing Story, Sweet Dog Obit and More

We understand - sometimes the news can feel like it’s just bad news. But there are a lot of good news stories out there, too! In an effort to shine a light on them, each week on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at the best good news stories of the week. Enjoy!

The First Female Reservist To Graduate Army Ranger School Pens Book

To explain her approach to being a leader and to share her experience in Army Ranger School, Lieutenant Colonel Lisa Jaster penned “Delete The Adjective,” which tells her story from her unique perspective. Check out the inspirational story and interview with her by clicking on the headline link above.

Northern Michigan Winter Camp Helps Kids With Burn Injuries

The Great Lakes Burn Camp starts on Feb. 17 in Onaway at the UAW Black Lake Conference Center. The camp is for kids ages 6 through 17, to meet, heal, and support other kids that have dealt with the same type of trauma from a burn. The winter camp features lots of indoor and outdoor fun.

This Obituary for Beloved Dog is the Sweetest Thing You’ll Read This Week

An obit recently published on the Leelanau Enterprise was written for Henry “The Dog” Bachmeyer, and it’s one of the best obituaries you’ll ever read. It’s sad, sweet, funny and simply just an amazing tribute to a beloved member of the family.

10 Years After Rescue from Puppy Mill, Pete the Special-Needs Dog Is Living His Best Life

Speaking of dogs, we have a feature this week on Pete, a 10-year-old dachshund. Rescued from a puppy mill in 2013, Pete has special needs, but it has never stopped him from living life to the fullest or the Smalley family from treating him like the good boy he is!

Does Groundhog Day Actually Predict the Spring Weather?

We took a fun look at Groundhog Day this year. What does the day mean? What is the weather usually like? Check out these fun facts and more in this story.

MoonBikes are a Step into the Future at Boyne Mountain Resort

Skiing, snowboarding and snowmobiling are some popular winter activities, but what if we take all those activities up a level? Well, you can when you ride a MoonBike. MoonBikes are the world’s first 100% electric snow bike.

Lake Ann Family Wins Precision Furnace Makeover

Precision Plumbing and Heating in Traverse City has been surprising one lucky winner with a furnace makeover for 16 years now. The winner this year was Lori Running. Her family’s furnace quit working four years ago, and they’ve been using electric heaters since to stay warm.

Good Comedy Series: Comedian Mickey Housley

If you need a laugh, check out Mickey Housley, a seasoned comedian from Houston. Less than two years after telling his first joke, he won Funniest Comedian in Houston. This week, he appeared on GDNM for Good Comedy!







































