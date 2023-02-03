Gladwin County Woman Wins $1 Million Playing Black & Gold Game

Black & Gold Michigan Lottery

A 57-year-old woman from Gladwin County is the winner of $1 million after hitting it big on a Black & Gold instant game.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at Border’s Corner Store, 7024 East Pickard Road in Mount Pleasant.

“I like playing the instant games, and I always stop to buy one on my way home from work,” the winner told the Michigan Lottery. “I stopped at the store after work as usual one night and decided to try the Black & Gold game. I started scratching the ticket when I got home, and when I saw I had won $1 million, I was in shock!

“I usually scratch my tickets as soon as I get in my car, so I’m glad I waited until I got home this time because I don’t think I would have been able to drive since I was so shaky and excited!”

The woman recently stopped by Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim her prize. She said she plans to purchase a home and share some of the winnings with her family.