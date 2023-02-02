South Boardman Man Charged with Sexual Assault of a Teen

A South Boardman man has been charged for the sexual assault of a teenager. Troopers say Eric Eugene Tracey, 46, was arrested back on Nov. 18, 2022.

An investigation started after Children’s Protective Services gave troopers a tip about an alleged sexual assault that happened in April of 2020.

That tip came in August 2021, and after more than a year troopers were finally able to arrest Tracey.

He’s now charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree (Victim 13 but less than 16) and his bond was set at $100,000.