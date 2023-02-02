Popular Northern Michigan Fishing Location May Be Going Away

The Cornwall Flooding Dam in Cheboygan County is owned by the Michigan DNR. They say it’s been in need of repair for years, but with no funding to repair it, the DNR says they will soon draw down the water levels behind it over safety concerns.

Tim Cwalinski, with the Fisheries Division of the Michigan DNR said the dam has been in need of repair for years

The DNR said the dam has been classified as a high hazard dam by the state.

“So right now, there are no easy answers or easy fix. There’s no easy answer to this. And it’s not something that we really want to do. But it does reduce the liability associated with a ‘high hazard damaged Cornwall,’” said Tim Cwalinski, part of the Fisheries Division of the Michigan DNR.

The DNR said if the Cornwall Flooding Dam were to fail it could have serious consequences for people and property in the area.

They plan to draw down the levels in the late summer or fall.







