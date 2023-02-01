What Does February’s Weather Look Like?

January is over and February has just started!

We are 32 days into 2023, and while it may have started out warmer than average, our temperatures are finally starting to feel like winter.

The latest outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has our February temperatures below average. The normal temperature for areas in Northern Michigan in February is usually in the 20s, with lows typically in the teens.

Our temperatures for the coming week are forecast to be in the single digits and teens. Brrr!

As for snow, not so much in the forecast through the 9th, but we’re expected to see the equal chances of having above or below normal amounts.

What is normal? In February, areas like Cheboygan have seen 18″ of snow on average for the entire month of February.

In the past 22 years, Gaylord has had an average of 26″ in the month of February.

As we head into the second half of February, be sure to stay tuned to the latest forecast.