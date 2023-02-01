Michigan Presidential Election Primary Moves from Second Tuesday in March to Earlier Date

Changes are happening to Michigan’s presidential primary elections starting next year.

Michigan House Democrats voted to move the state’s presidential election primary and become a part of a new group of states slated to lead off the Democratic Party’s presidential primary season.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the bill into law on Wednesday.

“We’re making our economy more resilient and putting the world on notice that we are playing to win. I was proud to sign Senate Bill 13, which will bring economic activity to Michigan and ensure our voices are heard during the primary process,” Gov. Whitmer said.

The legislation moves the state’s presidential primary from the second Tuesday in March to February 27, 2024. And after next year, the presidential primary will be held on the fourth Tuesday in February.