MI Farm Co-op Brings Fresh, Healthy Food To The Community

The MI Farm Cooperative is a collection of local farmers that are dedicated to bringing healthy and nutritious farm-fresh food right to your doorstep. The MI Farm Co-op has got started through the passion that local farmers hard in providing fresh produce to local schools so that the students were able to have a healthy and balanced diet. From this community focused approach sprang the want to supply fresh fruits and vegetables to the entire state.

MI Farm Co-op

With a three year expansion underway to provide more good food to more people, the MI Farm Co-op has never stopped innovating. The Co-op now offers fresh local cheese, breads, and of course farm-fresh eggs. For more information or to schedule your first CSA box visit the MI Farm Co-op website.