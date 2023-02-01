Alpenfrost Festival coming to Gaylord

Northern Michigan is a beautiful place to call home during all four seasons. Alpine Village in Gaylord is embracing the winter with Alpenfrost, a family-friendly festival that celebrates all things winter in Michigan. From the Frosty 5K, to a Lego competition, to a soup cook off there is something for everyone at Alpen frost.

AlpenFrost coming to Gaylord Eric receives National Guard coin from Guardsmen Ryan Cline.

Alpenfrost kicks off on February 18th with activities taking place throughout Gaylord. The event begins at 9am with the start of the Frosty 5k at the pavilion in downtown Gaylord and with “Cultivating Joy in Winter” with Erin Mann. For more information and a complete schedule of activities visit the Alpenfrost website.

Not able to make it to the Alpenfrost Festival? Interested in testing your might against the Michigan winter? Than the Alpenfrost Triathlon might be just what you are looking for. A 5K cross-country ski followed by a 10K fat tire bike course, and ending with a 5K run the “Tri 45″ will be a challenging course for those looking to push their boundries while supporting a wonderful cause. This race event kicks off on March 4th at Tree Tops Resort, head over to the Tri 45 website for more information and to register.