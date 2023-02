As of Wednesday, Feb. 1, 9&10 News will not be available on the FuboTV app. Unfortunately we could not reach a deal with CBS and FuboTV.

You can contact CBS or Paramount Global at @cbs or @paramountco on Twitter or 212-975-4321 and ask them to give their local affiliates fair terms.

In the meantime, you can watch us on the VUit app, the 9&10 Roku app, our website, on cable or satellite, and over the air.