Saginaw Valley State University’s Moot Court team win big at Nationals

A moot court team is a group of law enthusiasts at a collegiate level that prepare and present legal arguments in a competitive atmosphere. For students who wish to be lawyers, Moot Court provides real world experience where the students are provided feedback on how they deliver arguments.

The SVSU Moot Court duo of Jeffrey Ramsey and Kennedy Kreger recently took first place for the state of Michigan. Being the state winners, the two took their skills to the national competition where they brought home 17th place out of a group of competitors made up of brilliant young legal minds from across the country.

For more information or to join the Moot Court Team visit the SVSU Moot Court webpage. From there contact the club advisor Dr. Julie Keil.