Man Arrested for Shooting at Couple, Taking Off Into the Cold

A Rose Lake Township man is in jail after shooting at a couple during an argument.

Osceola County deputies say on Monday, Jan. 30, the suspect got violent with a man and his wife after he had been drinking. They say he assaulted the couple, then left and got a handgun, firing a round inside the home.

The couple went to the hospital for their injuries and told deputies what had happened. During that time, the suspect barricaded himself inside and refused to talk. Deputies were able to get into the home, but the man took off.

A drone team tracked him while deputies worked to cut him off. They say the suspect started to get disoriented because of the cold. He was eventually found hundreds of yards from the home and taken to the hospital.

He’s now in the Osceola County Jail on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, assault to do great bodily harm less than murder, felony firearm violation, and a probation violation.