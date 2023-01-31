Grand Traverse Resort Thrilled to Host 2023 Special Olympics Winter Games

Grand Traverse Resort and Spa is thrilled to be hosting this year’s Special Olympics Winter Games.

somi

The resort has hosted this event a number of times but the last was back in February 2020. They are glad to have them back at the resort and their staff has been busy getting everyone checked in and ready to compete. Its a lot of work for the resort and their employees but they love the atmosphere and know this event is a staple for them.

“This truly is something that the entire resort gets behind and loves getting behind because these athletes and groups to spring such a great, positive, vibrant joy to the property. And it’s something we really, really love being able to participate in,” Caroline Rizzo, the Communications Manager at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa, says.

Grand Traverse Resort and Spa hopes to continue to host the winter games every year going forward and cannot wait for this year’s games to begin!