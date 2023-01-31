Charlevoix Circle of Arts New Exhibit Highlights Student Artists

The Charlevoix Circle of Arts Annual Spotlight on Innovation exhibit is on display from January 27 through February 25, 2023.

The exhibit shines a spotlight on local 11th and 12th-grade students from Boyne City, Boyne Falls, Charlevoix and East Jordan.

The students are young artists, creative problem solvers, freethinking, makers and creators of the future.

Nine and Ten’s Meredith St. Henry visited the Spotlight on Innovation exhibit and talked to the artists about their work on display.