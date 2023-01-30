State Settles First Lawsuit Against a PFAS Manufacturer

The Michigan Attorney General’s office says a settlement has been reached in the State’s first PFAS lawsuit.

Asahi Kasei Plastics North America, Inc. must investigate PFAS in the soil, groundwater and surface water at their former facility near Brighton. They must also take action if any levels are higher than acceptable. Asahi’s plan to fix the issue must be approved by the EGLE, and any plans in the public interest must be made available for public comment.

“EGLE is pleased with Attorney General Nessel’s work to help protect Michiganders from PFAS contamination and ensure the responsible party takes appropriate action to investigate and address hazardous releases,” said Dan Eichinger, EGLE acting director.

Advertisement

Asahi was one of 17 defendants in a lawsuit against PFAS manufacturers filed in 2020. The case against Asahi was separated and moved to Livingston County Circuit Court.

Six more PFAS cases are pending at the state and federal level.

The Michigan Attorney General’s office says Asahi is also required to pay the State’s legal fees, meaning the case will not cost taxpayers.