Shady Lane Cellars Becomes a Fan Favorite at Annual Leelanau Penninsula Wine Trail Sips and Soups

This weekend was the annual Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail Sips and Soups event featuring multiples wineries along the trail.

This event is described by as guests as a great experience, along with a great way to support Michigan wineries.

shady lane

These wineries are near TART trail allowing people to ski to each location.

Andrew Pleva is from Cedar, and brought his family all the way from Bay City to enjoy Sips and Soups with him this year.

“It’s really beautiful out here,” Pleva said. “They have a cross-country ski trail. They’re just down the road from the TART trail, which is really cool, too.”

Pleva’s wasn’t the only one loving all Shady Lane had to offer. Brad Wait came all the way from Pleasant Lake, MI for Sips and Soups and he says he was not disappointed.

“It’s just a really cool event,” Wait said. “The Sips and Soups is just kind of a unique event to try some of the things that we don’t necessarily get to see in the summertime when we come up here.”

Wait says over the weekend he visited a total of 12 wineries but notes that Shady lane cellars is one everybody needs to check out.

Through this event, people get the chance to discover new wineries and appreciate wines made here in Northern Michigan.

Those who made it out to the wineries this weekend say they cannot wait to come back to their new favorite spots next year.



