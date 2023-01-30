Local Law Enforcement Reacts to Death of Tyre Nichols

Tyre Nichols was pulled from his car Jan. 7 in Memphis, Tennessee. Recently released police video shows Nichols being brutally beaten by Memphis Police. The 29-year-old died three days later.

Local law enforcement have been paying attention and taking note of what’s happening in Memphis.

Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole said he was shocked and saddened by the footage. Cole said he thinks the swift termination of the officers involved and the pending charges against them are appropriate. The sheriff also says his deputies are trained to interject or report when they see something wrong.

“They are not the least bit afraid to step up if something is going sideways at a call and interject themselves to prevent tragedy from occurring. Sheriffs all across our great state, our hearts break for Tyre’s family and what they’re experiencing,” said Cole.

Cole said there have been many conversations within law enforcement in the past few days for continued support of body cams.